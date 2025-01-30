Haryana govt to file case against Kejriwal

Chandigarh: Haryana Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Vipul Goel on Wednesday said the state government will get a case registered against AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal over his "poison in Yamuna" remark, which he dubbed an irresponsible statement aimed at spread panic among people.

"Kejriwal has made an irresponsible statement spreading panic among the people of Delhi and Haryana. Haryana government is going to get a case registered against him before CJM Court in Sonipat under the Disaster Management Act's Sections 2 (D) and 54," Goel told reporters here.

The provision which Goel referred to regarding the Act pertains to anyone making or circulating a false alarm or warning as to disaster or its severity or magnitude, leading to panic.

Hitting out at the former Delhi chief minister, Goel accused him of speaking "such a big lie". "What kind of water we give them (to Delhi), all our officers have checked the water being supplied," he said.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini had said Kejriwal's remark that the BJP is "mixing poison in the Yamuna" is a "political stunt" by the AAP aimed at influencing voters in the Delhi polls and deflecting attention from its own failures. Saini had assured that the Haryana government is committed to ensuring the purity and continuous supply of water to Delhi. The AAP had on Monday accused the ruling BJP in Haryana of intentionally draining industrial waste into the Yamuna, with Kejriwal alleging that it is trying to kill people by "mixing poison" in the river.