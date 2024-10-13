Haryana Man Arrested For Issuing Death Threat To CM On WhatsApp

Authorities in Haryana have apprehended an individual accused of issuing a death threat against the state's Chief Minister via a WhatsApp group in Julana. The suspect, identified as Ajmer from Deverar village in Jind district, allegedly made the threatening statement on October 8, coinciding with the vote counting day for recent elections.



Jind Superintendent of Police Sumit Kumar reported that law enforcement swiftly responded to the incident. "Upon learning of the threat, we immediately filed an FIR and took Ajmer into custody," Kumar stated.



The arrest occurred against the backdrop of the Julana assembly seat results, where Congress candidate and renowned wrestler Vinesh Phogat emerged victorious. Phogat defeated her closest rival, BJP nominee Yogesh Kumar, by a margin of 6,015 votes.



This incident underscores the heightened tensions and security concerns surrounding political figures during election periods, as well as the increasing use of social media platforms for making threats or inflammatory statements. The case also highlights the vigilance of local authorities in responding to potential security risks to high-profile government officials.

