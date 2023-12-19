Live
Haryana plans to expand Delhi Metro till Kundli: Minister
Haryana Agriculture Minister J.P. Dalal on Tuesday informed the legislative assembly that the state has plans to expand the Metro in Sonipat.
“As the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) extends the Metro till Narela, the Haryana government is ready to cooperate in expanding the line from Narela to Kundli,” he said.
The minister was responding to a question asked by member Surender Panwar during the winter session of the legislative assembly here.
Dalal said the state government desired the expansion of the Metro till Sonipat. Currently, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation is working on the expansion of the Metro to Narela.
He said the Rapid Rail Transit System (RRTS) corridor would be constructed from Delhi to Panipat, passing through Sonipat district. Proposed stations for this corridor include Kundli, R.G.E.S, Murthal, Barhi, and Gannaur.