Haryana to remain locked-in every Saturday and Sunday, waiver for essential services: Anil Vij
Highlights
Due to the rising outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19), all offices and shops in Haryana will be closed every Saturday and Sunday except essential goods and services.
Giving information in this regard, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said that strict steps are required to overcome the corona.
Under this, all the offices and shops will be closed from now on every Saturday and Sunday except those selling essential commodities.
