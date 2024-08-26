Hasina party leader dies while fleeing to India

Dhaka : Ishak Ali Khan Panna, a former general secretary of the Bangladesh Chhatra League and a member of the Pirojpur district Awami League, died while attempting to flee to Meghalaya, according to the Dhaka Tribune.

Panna suffered a heart attack after slipping from a hill in Shillong, his nephew, Laikuzzaman Talukder Mintoo, chairperson of the Chirapara Par Satoria Union Parishad and organising secretary of the Kaukhali Upazila Awami League, confirmed to the Dhaka Tribune.

At least four more murder cases have been filed against Bangladesh’s deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina, her former cabinet ministers and aides, media reports said on Sunday. A murder case was filed on Sunday against 76-year-old Hasina, former director general of Border Guard of Bangladesh Gen Aziz Ahmed and 11 others over the death of Abdur Rahim, an official of the then Bangladesh Rifles in 2010, state-run BSS news agency reported.



Rahim, then deputy assistant director of former BDR, was an accused in the case lodged over the carnage that took place in Pilkhana in 2010. He died in jail custody on July 29 of the same year. Rahim’s son advocate Abdul Aziz filed the case with the court of the Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Mohammed Akteruzzaman.

