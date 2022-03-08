Have moved out all Indian students from Sumy: MEA

New Delhi: All Indian students stranded in the war-torn Ukrainian city of Sumy have been moved out and flights under Operation Ganga are being prepared to bring them back home, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday.

In a tweet, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "Happy to inform that we have been able to move out all Indian students from Sumy.

They are currently en route to Poltava, from where they will board trains to western Ukraine." "Flights under Operation Ganga are being prepared to bring them home," he added.