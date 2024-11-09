HC allows Baliyatra on both grounds

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court on Thursday allowed the Cuttack district administration to hold the upcoming Baliyatra festival on both upper and lower grounds of the Mahanadi river bank near Gadagadia ghat here. The week-long mega festival is scheduled to begin on the day of Kartika Purnima on November 15.

Since several civic issues were required to be taken care of by the organising agencies, the Orissa High Court had earlier suggested the authorities to limit the festival only to the sprawling lower ground and utilise the upper ground for parking of essential vehicles to ease the traffic on the two connecting roads of both the grounds.

The High Court last week had also asked the authorities to submit affidavits assuring that the civic issues are taken care of properly. Upon assurances through affidavits and ensuring personal appearances of the district collector and the city DCP in the court, a division bench, comprising Justices S K Sahoo and V Narasingh, on Thursday allowed the authorities to hold the festival on both the grounds with a direction that from next year, the upper ground will be kept reserved for parking only.The High Court has also issued multiple directions to the police authorities to take necessary steps to avoid traffic congestion in the locality. The district collector has also assured the High Court that temporary shops will not be allowed to come up on the nearby roads leading to the festival grounds. The district collector’s affidavit also mentions having a green corridor in both the grounds for the movement of ambulances and fire brigade and police vehicles. Two new temporary roads will come up to connect both the grounds and it has also been assured that adequate steps will be taken to minimise noise and air pollution in the locality.

The Baliyatra festival, which is considered as one biggest open-air trade fairs in Asia, is testament to the ancient maritime trade glory of Kalinga (the ancient name of the State) establishing political, social and economic relationship with South-East Asia. It is observed to mark the return of the ancient voyage of Odia maritime traders from Bali, Sumatra, Borneo Java and Sri Lanka with goods from those places to be sold here.