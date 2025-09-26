Live
- Congress alleges misrepresentation to malign its Leh unit for protests, threatens legal action
- Asia Cup 2025 Final Preview: India vs Pakistan Showdown in Dubai
- Meta Explores Google’s Gemini AI to Strengthen Ad Targeting
- Trump Expands Tariff List: Patented Drugs Face 100% Duty, India Among Nations At Risk
- Pak Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Fumbles During UNGA Speech on AI and Pahalgam Attack
- Wordle September 26, 2025 (#1560) Answer and Tips to Solve the Puzzle
- KCR announces Maganti Sunitha as candidate for Jubilee Hills Assembly Constituency
- No one should respond to fake messages: District Collector Adarsh Surabhi.
- They Call Him OG Day 2 Box Office Collection: 2-Day Total ₹94.4 Cr India Net
- PM Modi launches Mahila Rojgar Yojana, transfers Rs 7,500 crore to 75 lakh women in Bihar
HC stays proceedings against triple talaq accused
Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court has stayed further proceedings against applicants, who were accused in a triple talaq case, and issued notice to...
Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court has stayed further proceedings against applicants, who were accused in a triple talaq case, and issued notice to the opposite party.
Justice Vikram D Chauhan was hearing a petition filed by Shahid Raza and two others who have sought quashing of the entire proceedings and impugning of chargesheet dated June 22, 2024, along with the impugning of summoning order dated July 10, 2025 by the additional chief judicial magistrate in the case.
The counsel for petitioners submitted that the applicants are Muslims belonging to Shia community, which do not practice triple talaq, or talaq-e-biddat, as defined under Section 2(c) of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019.
He submitted that as per the FIR, the applicant Shahid Raza gave triple talaq to his wife (opposite party no 2).
He argued that Indian Muslims fall into two main sects: Sunnis and Shias. This case pertains only to Sunnis, as Shias do not recognise triple talaq as an acceptable form of separation.
The court, in its order dated September 18, said, “The matter requires consideration. Let’s issue notice to opposite party no 2 and list this case on December 12, 2025. Opposite parties may file a counter affidavit within three weeks. Till the next date of listing, further proceedings in the aforesaid case shall remain stayed against the applicants.”
An FIR was lodged in the matter against the accused in 2024 at Naugawan Sadat police station in Amroha district under sections of the Indian Penal Code and Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019.