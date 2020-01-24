Top
Trending :
Home  > News > National

HC takes serious view of defamatory comments on social media, seeks report from police

HC takes serious view of defamatory comments on social media, seeks report from police
Highlights

The petitioner was directed to file an undertaking that he would not upload any such kind of videos in future in the social media.

Chennai: Taking a serious view of a growing trend of defamatory comments against Constitutional authorities and officials by several people on social media, the Madras High Court on Friday directed the Tamil Nadu police chief to file a comprehensive report on whether there was any mechanism to nab those making such attacks.

In recent days, defamatory comments were made by several persons without any evidence and even the family members of the Constitutional authorities and officials in high posts were targeted with these statements spreading rapidly on the social media, Justice M Dandapani said.

In order to curb the said illegal activities it would suffice to issue a direction to the Cyber Crime Branch in order to ascertain whether there was any mechanism to nab the people who made such defamatory statements and criticism, he said.

He directed the state Director General of Police to file a comprehensive report and posted the matter to January 29.

The Judge was passing interim orders on a bail petition of Maruthachalam of Coimbatore, who is alleged to have posted defamatory statement against an advocate and a Constitutional authority.

The petitioner was directed to file an undertaking that he would not upload any such kind of videos in future in the social media. Maruthachalam submitted he did not have any connection with the posts made in the social media.

Even close scrutiny of the video alleged to have been posted by him would show it does not constitute an offence for which he had been charged.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

More From The Hans India

More >>
24 Jan 2020 4:05 PM GMT

'Nepal won't be a part of any alliance 'targeting' another neighbour'. Do you hear, India and China?

HC takes serious view of defamatory comments on social media, seeks report from police
HC takes serious view of defamatory comments on social media,...
Chandrababu Naidu pressurised Council Chairman: Sunitha
Chandrababu Naidu pressurised Council Chairman: Sunitha
Police rescued two women as they went missing in the forest
Police rescued two women as they went missing in the forest
62 per cent polling for Karimnagar Municipal Corporation
62 per cent polling for Karimnagar Municipal Corporation




Top