He had a long political career: Narendra Modi on Virbhadra Singh

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the demise of Congress veteran and six-time Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh.

"Shri Virbhadra Singhji had a long political career, with rich administrative and legislative experience," Modi informed in a tweet.



"He played a pivotal role in Himachal Pradesh and served the people of the state. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti."



Virbhadra Singh passed away early Thursday at the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMCH) in Shimla after a two-month long battle with post-Covid complications, doctors said. He was 87.



IGMCH Senior Medical Superintendent Janak Raj said that Virbhadra Singh died at 3.40 a.m. He was the sitting legislator from Arki in Solan district, once the pocket borough of the BJP.

Virbhadra Singh tested positive for Covid-19 twice in two months -- on April 12 and June 11.

He had suffered from heart attack on July 5 and was in the critical care unit of the IGMCH.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Jagat Prakash Nadda expressed their condolences on Virbhadra Singh's demise.

