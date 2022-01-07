Health Personnel In Kerala Will Receive Training Through Home Care Management

According to Health Minister Veena George, the health department has decided to begin home care management training for health workers as part of Covid third wave readiness. She believes that the process of home care is better adapted to dealing with the growing number of Covid cases. It's for folks who are infected but don't need hospital treatment.



Veena explained that as the weather changes, people get colds, fevers, coughs, and bodily aches. These signs and symptoms resemble those of Covid. As a result, a Covid test is required to establish that the symptoms are not caused by Covid. As a result of the new version, health workers, Disha counsellors, and e-Sanjeevani doctors have been provided training.

She claims that preparations for dealing with the third wave have already begun. Hospital facilities, ICUs, ventilator beds, paediatric care, oxygen supply, and safety equipment have all been kept available as part of the preparations.

The cases of the new variant of the omicron are imposing a new threat. 50 more Omicron cases has been detected in the state. The people testing positive for Omicron are from: Thrissur (1), Kollam (3), Ernakulam (18), Malappuram (5), Alappuzha (1), Palakkad (1), Kozhikode (2), T'Puram (8), Pathanamthitta (7), Kottayam (7), T'Puram (8), Pathanamthitta (7), T'Puram (8), Pathanamthitta (7), T'Puram (5). In addition, a Coimbatore native tested positive for Omicron. They came from 45 different countries, five of which were high-risk countries. There have been 280 Omicron instances reported by the state, with 64 from high-risk nations, 186 from other countries, and 30 local connections, reported The News Indian Express .