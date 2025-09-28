Heart diseases kill 8 people every minute in Southeast Asia

New Delhi: Heart diseases are the leading cause of deaths in South-East Asia, with the condition claiming the lives of eight people every minute, said the World Health Organization (WHO) on Saturday, ahead of World Heart Day.

World Heart Day is observed every year on September 29 to raise awareness about heart diseases and the importance of early detection to save and improve more lives. The theme this year is ‘Don’t Miss a Beat’.

“Every minute, eight people die due to cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) in the WHO South-East Asia Region. CVDs are a leading cause of death in the Region, half of them premature, in people below 70 years of age,” said Dr Catharina Boehme, Officer-in-Charge, WHO South-East Asia. Major risk factors for CVDs include hypertension, diabetes, tobacco use, alcohol consumption, unhealthy diets high in salt and fats, and physical inactivity. “As many as 85 per cent of people living with hypertension and diabetes in the region do not have their conditions under control,” Boehme said. “Coupled with ageing populations and increasing urbanisation, the vulnerability to CVDs is increasing, putting pressure on health systems that are already resource-constrained,” she added. The expert stated that in the last two years, policy measures and clinical interventions by the countries have shown encouraging progress. "As of June 2025, public health facilities are providing protocol-based management to over 90 million people with hypertension and diabetes,” Boehme said. She also noted gaps such as the inadequate fiscal and regulatory measures, weak enforcement of policies, and poor monitoring of the marketing, packaging, and advertising bans on unhealthy commodities that hinder progress.

Urging the need for increased public awareness, she called for a whole-of-society approach to address CVDs. “For individuals, quitting tobacco, reducing salt intake, daily physical activity, and managing stress are important steps for a healthy heart. For governments and policymakers, implementing salt-reduction measures, eliminating industrially produced trans-fats from national food supplies, and enforcing comprehensive tobacco control laws should be among their top priorities,” Boehme said.