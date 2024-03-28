Heatwave conditions in Gujarat as several cities record around 40 degrees temperature

Ahmedabad: As thesummer season intensifies, temperatures are already soaring in Gujarat.

Three cities -- Ahmedabad, Amreli and Surendranagar -- have reported temperatures around 40 degrees for the past few days, indicating an early onset of severe heat.

Further, March 28 to 30, are expected to experience heatwave conditions in isolated areas of Rajkot and Kutch, posing moderate health risks, especially to vulnerable groups such as infants, elderly, and those with chronic illnesses.

The Meteorological Department issued a heatwave warning for the Saurashtra-Kutch region, noting temperatures above 40 degrees. Additionally, advisories for high night temperatures have been announced for Ahmedabad and Banaskantha.

Health experts recommend avoiding prolonged exposure to the heat, wearing light, breathable cotton clothing, and staying hydrated by drinking water at regular intervals. Furthermore, the forecast indicates warm nighttime conditions in parts of north Gujarat, including Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, and Ahmedabad, prompting residents to prepare for continued high temperatures.

On March 23, in response to escalating heatwave conditions across the state, the Commissioner of Schools' Office mandated that district education officers take immediate action to protect students from extreme temperatures. A communication sent to the DEOs highlighted the critical need for implementing protective measures against the intense heatwave.

This communication includes vital suggestions such as adjusting school timings to circumvent the severe afternoon heat. Schools are also advised to curtail outdoor sports activities during peak heat hours to reduce students' exposure to harsh weather conditions. Moreover, the directive stresses the importance of ensuring students have access to drinking water throughout the school day, including during class. In line with these guidelines, Rohit Chaudhari, the Ahmedabad City District Education Officer, had instructed all schools to comply with the recommended safety measures.