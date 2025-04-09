Heatwave: School timing changed in MP’s Bhopal

Bhopal: In the wake of scorching heat in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, the district administration has changed timings of all private and government-run schools for students up to Class 8 on Wednesday.

A notification issued by the Education Department said that all schools up to class 8 will operate between 7 am and 12 pm.

“Due to the continuous increase in temperature in Bhopal, all schools up to class 8 will operate til 12 pm only. The decision has been taken considering the health of students. This order will come into effect from Thursday onward,” reads the notification, which was issued by Bhopal District Education Officer, N. K. Ahirwar.

However, there were no changes in timing for classes beyond Class 8, and they will operate as per their scheduled time.

Schools in Madhya Pradesh will shut from April 30 onwards, as the state government has already declared summer vacation for all schools from May 1 to June 15.

The state Education Department has issued a notification in this regard on Tuesday, stating that the school holidays have been announced in view of the scorching heat wave across Madhya Pradesh.

Day temperature in Bhopal and several other parts of Madhya Pradesh has reached between 41 and 43 degrees Celsius only in the second week of April.

Earlier, the government had also issued a warning about the heat wave in the state.

On Wednesday, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the highest temperature was recorded in Guna at 43.4 degrees Celsius.

The department said that in Narmadapuram, the day temperature was recorded at 43.2 degrees Celsius, while in Dhar district, it was recorded at 42.9 degrees Celsius. In Tikamgarh, the day temperature was 42.7 degrees Celsius.

However, there was some respite from the heatwave on Wednesday as the sky remained partially cloudy in most of the state, including Bhopal.



