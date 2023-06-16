Heatwave to prevail in Odisha for next 4 days

Bhubaneswar: Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in some districts of Odisha and the maximum temperature is likely to be above normal by 5 to 7 degrees Celsuis at a few places during the next four days, IMD sources said.

The IMD has issued an orange/yellow warning for several districts stating that heat wave to severe heatwave conditions are very likely to prevail in the State for the next four days. Orange warning has been issued at a few places in Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Balangir, Sonepur, Nuapada, Kandhamal, Cuttack, Khurda and Boudh districts.

Yellow warning has been issued at a few places in Kalahandi, Ganjam, Gajapati, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts. Current meteorological condition indicates no large change in maximum temperature (day temperature) during the next four days and slight fall thereafter at many places over the districts of Odisha.

Maximum temperature is very likely to be above normal by 5 to 7 degrees Celsius at a few places over the districts of Odisha during the next four days. Consequently, hot and uncomfortable weather is likely during the next four to five days. People have been advised to take precautionary measures such as to avoid heat exposure while going out between 11 am and 3 pm. The IMD said maximum temperature crossed 43 degrees Celsius at seven places on Thursday. Jharsuguda was the hottest in the State with 44.8 degrees Celsius, followed by Hirakud 44.1. Sundargarh 44, Sambalpur 43.9, Sonepur 43.8, Rourkela and Baripada 43.2 and Talcher 43 degrees Celsius.