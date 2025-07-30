Heavy rain batters Delhi, causes waterlogging and traffic snarls

New Delhi: A relentless downpour brought Delhi to a standstill on Tuesday, turning roads into rivers, collapsing walls, halting flights, and triggering a political storm. As the city battled knee-deep water, traffic chaos, and tragic loss of life, authorities struggled to contain the impact of one of the season’s heaviest rainfalls.

Beyond the tragic incidents, much of Delhi’s infrastructure buckled under the pressure of the rain. Key locations like Panchkuian Road, Kamala Nagar Market, and the Zakhira underpass were inundated. Visuals of submerged roads, stranded vehicles, and people wading through waist-deep water circulated widely on social media, sparking both public anger and political finger-pointing.

Traffic crawled across major junctions, with hours-long jams reported in several areas. The chaos unfolded despite advance warnings from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which had issued an orange alert for Delhi and NCR.

The IMD predicted continued heavy rainfall through Tuesday night and intermittent showers until at least August 4. On Tuesday, the minimum temperature was expected to hover around 27°C, with a possibility of a slight dip overnight.

The downpour also disrupted flight operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport. Major carriers including IndiGo, Air India, and SpiceJet issued advisories, warning passengers of expected delays and urging them to check flight statuses before heading to the airport. The rain havoc quickly spilled into political territory. Several opposition leaders took to social media to criticize the Delhi government for failing to manage basic civic infrastructure during monsoon season.

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Atishi posted a video showing waterlogged streets in Kamala Nagar Market with the caption, “The condition of Kamala Nagar after just 10 minutes of rain! This is the wonder of the four-engine government. Where is the PWD Minister? What is the Chief Minister doing?”

Echoing the sentiment, a senior Aam Aadmi Party leader and former health minister posted a video of waterlogged roads at ITO, sarcastically recalling a recent inspection by the LG and PWD minister: “On July 9, they came here to inspect waterlogging prevention work. They congratulated each other for a job well done. Please accept my congratulations too.”

As rain continues to pound the capital, civic bodies remain on alert. But with recurring incidents of wall collapses, house failures, and massive waterlogging, the city’s monsoon preparedness is once again under scrutiny. While the rains may offer temporary relief from the summer heat, the infrastructure failings they expose leave residents vulnerable and frustrated.

If current forecasts hold, Delhi may see more rain and similar scenes in the days to come. For now, the city is left grappling with the consequences of poor drainage systems, under-monitored construction, and a widening gap between planning and preparedness.