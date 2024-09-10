Heavy rain batters Odisha, thousands affected

Bhubaneswar: Heavy rain battered several districts of Odisha, disrupting the lives of thousands and prompting the evacuation of 1,700 people.

State Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari on Tuesday said flood situation is under control in the state and no casualties have been reported due to the deep depression-induced rain or landslide.

He said only one person had sustained injuries in the landslide.

After a high-level review meeting on the situation in Bhubaneswar, Pujari said all 30 districts witnessed rainfall due to the deep depression while Malkangiri district recorded the maximum rainfall.

Of the 30, Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) teams have been deployed in 12 districts.

"The ODRAF and Fire services personnel performed the rescue and relief duty despite disrupted road connectivity in the affected Malkangiri district. As a result, no casualties have occurred in the district despite heavy rain. As many as 80 boats were deployed to deal with the situation. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team was also ready to provide backup support," said Pujari.

He added that the Union Home Ministry was also apprised of the situation and was requested to provide the Border Security Force for rescue operations if required. The Union Home Ministry has put BSF on standby too. The union government has also assured to provide two choppers for the rescue operations.

"Around 1,700 to 1,800 persons have been evacuated and arrangements are made for their stay and food in Malkangiri district. They will stay in the relief camps till the water recedes completely. We are also prepared to tackle the post-flood situation in the affected areas of the state," added Pujari.

He said that the health department officials in both districts have been asked to remain on alert.

Pujari expressed hope that the situation would return to normal within the next two days.

The government will provide adequate compensation to the affected people after assessment of the damage to houses and crops due to the rainfall.

Communication at several places in Malkangiri and Koraput remained cut off as the water level was above many low-lying bridges.

As many as 121 villages in 11 blocks in Koraput and 12-gram panchayats in four blocks of Malkangiri district are affected due to heavy rainfall.

The deep depression, which lay centred over North Chhattisgarh and adjoining interior Odisha, is likely to move west-northwest wards across north Chhattisgarh and weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area over Chhattisgarh and adjoining East Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday evening.