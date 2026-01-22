Madurantakam rally to mark decisive political turning in TN: EPS

Chennai: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) on Thursday asserted that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was steadily taking shape as a strong and cohesive front capable of providing stable governance and accelerated development to Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to reporters after holding discussions with Union Minister Piyush Goyal at his Chennai residence, EPS said the talks primarily focused on the massive public rally scheduled to be held in Madurantakam under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Today's meeting was about the preparations and significance of tomorrow's grand public meeting. The Madurantakam rally will bring a major political change in Tamil Nadu and set the direction for the future," EPS said.

The meeting assumes political significance in the backdrop of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stepping up efforts to finalise the NDA's structure in Tamil Nadu ahead of the Assembly elections. This comes shortly after the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) formally joined the NDA.

Earlier, when the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) entered the alliance, the announcement was made jointly by EPS and PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss.

However, the AMMK's induction took place this time in the presence of Piyush Goyal, without AIADMK leaders on stage, triggering widespread political discussion.

Launching a strong attack on the DMK government, EPS alleged that law and order in Tamil Nadu had completely collapsed.

He accused the government of administrative failure across sectors and claimed that corruption amounting to nearly Rs 4.5 lakh crore had occurred.

"People are suffering due to misgovernance and are looking for a credible alternative," he said.

Expressing confidence in the NDA's prospects, EPS said a dual-engine government would ensure rapid growth.

"With Prime Minister Modi leading the government at the Centre and an AIADMK government in the State, Tamil Nadu will witness unprecedented development after this election," he asserted.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal described EPS as a "long-standing friend" and said he had conveyed greetings from Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

He also demanded the immediate removal of Udhayanidhi Stalin from government positions, alleging that his remarks had undermined social harmony.

The Madurantakam rally is being widely seen as a key moment in the NDA's renewed push to consolidate its political presence in Tamil Nadu.