Heavy rain causes landslides in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The severe cyclonic storm Montha on Tuesday brought heavy rain in coastal and southern Odisha districts, causing landslides and damaging houses besides uprooting trees, officials said. The landfall of Montha started at Kakinada in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh about 7 pm and the process will continue for three to four hours, the Met office said.

The preliminary reports of damage were received from eight southern Odisha districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Kalahandi and Nabarangpur. Normal life, however, was affected in a total of 15 districts in the region.

A report from Anaka Gram Panchayat in Gajapati district said big boulders fell from nearby hills, blocking roads to five villages. “The place was earlier identified as landslide landslide-prone area. Therefore, arrangements have been made for early clearance of the blockade,” said Balakrushna Mallick, a local panchayat functionary.

Another landslide was also reported from Linga–Barabha road in Partoda panchayat Kashinagar block of Gajapati. Trees were also uprooted in Gunupur, Gudari and Ramnaguda areas of Rayagada district. “Reports of damage from different districts would be compiled once the cyclone crosses the State,” an official at the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) office said. However, a report from Gajapati district said a supply assistant engaged in managing cyclone shelter at Potara panchayat died after suddenly falling ill on Monday night. The deceased, identified as Surendra Gamang, had been bringing people to the cyclone shelter on Monday, said Panchayat Samiti member Lokanath Dalai. The police were yet to confirm the cause of Gamang’s death.

A report from Mohana in Gajapati district said a mud-walled house collapsed due to incessant rains, leaving one person injured. The tin roof of a house in the area was blown away in strong winds, an official said.

Manorama Mohanty, the Director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, said, “The landfall of the severe cyclonic storm Montha had started about 7 pm and the process will continue for three to four hours.” During the landfall, the wind speed was 80 to 90 km per hour with gusting up to 110 kmph, Mohanty said.