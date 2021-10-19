Heavy Rain Causes Landslides resulting 25 Deaths And Several Missing People In Kerala

on Saturday and Sunday, twenty-five people have perished in Kerala, and numerous others are missing after severe rains hit the state's southern and central regions.



The district of Kottayam claimed 14 deaths, while the district of Idukki reported eight. According to sources, a toddler drowned in Kozhikode. Pinarayi Vijayan, the state's chief minister, has urged residents to adopt utmost caution before leaving their homes.

On Sunday morning, the Army, NDRF, police, and firefighters, together with residents, commenced recovery operations in the Koottickal and Kokkayar panchayats. As per the National Disaster Response Force, 33 individuals have been evacuated thus far, notably eight women and seven children.

Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, and Kozhikode have all received a yellow rain alert from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), reported The Wire.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan convened a meeting to assess the situation on Saturday evening. He assured that the administration will do everything possible to help individuals who were trapped. The CM also stated that 105 relief camps have been established, with plans to establish more underway.

Water levels are increasing in the Madamon, Kalluppara, Thumpaman, Pullakayar, Manikkal, Vellaikadavu, and Aruvipuram dams, as per the Central Water Commission, which are placed in the Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, and Thiruvananthapuram districts.

Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister, stated on Sunday that the government is keeping a close eye on the developments in Kerala.

Meanwhile, on a Sunday morning in this massive range village, nestled at the foothills of the Western Ghats mountain ranges, an elderly woman could be observed racing from one person to another shouting across the rain strewn streets. The sudden heavy downpour that hammered the community on Saturday wiped away all of her life's earnings, leaving her homeless for the first time.