Heavy rain warnings issued across Kerala for next five days

The IMD issued a series of weather alerts as "heavy to very heavy rain" is expected across several districts over the next five days.

The India Meteorological Department said a cyclonic circulation over the southwest Bay of Bengal off the north Tamil Nadu coast is continuing at heights between 1.5 km and 4.5 km above sea level, while an east–west trough lies further south.

Rain fell across most parts of Kerala and Lakshadweep on Sunday.

An 'orange' warning, signalling the likelihood of "heavy to very heavy rain", has been issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki and Ernakulam.

On August 4, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam and Thrissur will be under the same alert, followed by Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Palakkad and Malappuram on August 5.

Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod are expected to see similar conditions on August 6, while Kannur and Kasaragod remain under 'orange' alert on August 7.

A 'yellow' warning, indicating the possibility of "heavy rain", is in place for several other districts and Lakshadweep on different days till Thursday.

An 'orange alert' denotes "very heavy" rainfall of 11 to 20 cm, while a 'yellow alert' signals "heavy rain" between 6 and 11 cm.

Officials have urged people to remain vigilant.