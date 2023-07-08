Heavy rains cause severe waterlogging in national capital

New Delhi: It has been raining continuously in Delhi-NCR since the onset of monsoon season. The weather has improved due to rain on Saturday morning. Also, people have got relief from the heat, but due to the heavy rain since morning, the roads of the city have turned into ponds, due to which the problems of the drivers and people have increased. Following heavy rains in the national capital, water-logging was reported in various districts of the city, leading to massive traffic jams.

According to the Delhi Traffic Police, there is water logging in 56 locations in Delhi today, and five trees have fallen. Along with this, walls have collapsed at four places due to which 19 vehicles including 17 cars got buried.In addition, police barricades were placed at the Minto Bridge underpass to halt vehicular flow due to waterlogging at the site. Following persistent rain, some portions of the city are experiencing significant waterlogging.

Meanwhile, a traffic jam was reported on Tilak Marg in Delhi, as heavy rains caused flooding in numerous areas. Waterlogging has generated traffic congestion in the region and has hampered people's movements. The Delhi Traffic Police has recommended commuters to avoid the area and use alternate routes.Heavy rains in north, south, east and west Delhi from 8.30 am to 2.30 pm left roads submerged.The Met department reported 98.7 mm of rain at the Safdarjung weather observatory, 92 mm at Lodhi Road and 111.4 mm at the Ridge near Delhi University.

The Meteorological Department issued a yellow alert on Friday, warning of heavy rains and strong winds on Saturday and Sunday.The IMD has predicted more rainfall in the coming days, so the waterlogging is expected to persist. The Met Office forecasts an overcast sky with heavy rain during the day. According to the city, the minimum temperature was 25 degrees Celsius, three degrees lower than the season's normal

Due to heavy rains there was water-logging at many places like Pusa Road, Shamshan Ghat Ring Road, Azad Market, Tikri Border, Old Fort Road, Utsav Ground, IGI Road, Adhchini Lal Batti, Hamdard T Point, Both Sides of Maharani Bagh, Sangam Vihar T Point, Opposite Timarpur Police Station, GT Karnal Road Depot, Pandav Nagar Rail Under Bridge, Loni Gol Chakkar, Bhajanpura Bus Stand, Kapasheda to Rajokri Mata Din Marg, Sarita Vihar UnderPass, Kishanganj Rail Under Bridge, Gali Number Five A Block Baprola, Gali Number 18 Sadh Nagar, Shahpur Jat Siri Fort, Sarai Rohilla Station, Nimdi Colony Ashok Vihar, Double Storey Rajendra Nagar, Modi Mill Kalkaji, Kanti Nagar East Seemapuri, Gurudwara Bala Sahib Bus Stop, Okhla Industrial Area, Mehrauli Badarpur Road, Defense Colony, Mahipalpur, Lajpat Nagar, Sangam Vihar , Munirka, Wazirabad Road, Karawal Nagar, Mandoli, Saboli, Harsh Vihar, Shri Ram Colony, Bhajanpura, Shahdara, Shastri Park and Sonia Vihar, Mandawali Pulia.