Heavy rains in Raj; house collapse leaves two dead
Jaipur: Torrential rains across Rajasthan triggered house collapses, landslides and flooding of rivers and streams, leaving at least two people dead and several others injured, officials said on Monday.
In Bharatpur’s Deeg area, a two-storey house collapsed in Dubokar village late Sunday night, killing a brother and sister, while four members of their family, including their mother, sustained serious injuries.
Portion of a government school building collapsed in Sawai Madhopur’s Chauth Ka Barwara early Monday, hours before students were to arrive. No injuries were reported.
In Udaipur, traffic on the Udaipur-Jhadol national highway was blocked after a landslide near Jhadol brought huge boulders onto the road, causing long queues of vehicles on both sides.
In the district’s Sayra area, an elderly man was swept away while crossing a culvert on the Morel river.
Schools remained closed in Udaipur, Salumber, Jalore, Dungarpur, Sirohi, Barmer, Jaisalmer and Balotra in view of the inclement weather.
The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall in four districts and a yellow alert for moderate rainfall in six others. It said the deep depression over southwest Rajasthan and adjoining Pakistan is likely to weaken over the next 24 hours.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Jalore, Sirohi, Barmer and Jaisalmer districts, accompanied by strong winds up to 65 kmph.