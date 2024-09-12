Heavy to very heavy rains to continue in many areas of Raj

Jaipur: The Meteorological Department has predicted that heavy to very heavy rains will continue in many areas of Rajasthan for a few more days.

According to the Meteorological Centre Jaipur, a low pressure area has deepened again and has become a ‘depression’ and is currently over north-eastern Madhya Pradesh. There is a strong possibility of it moving in the northwest direction towards western Uttar Pradesh in the next 24 hours, it said. Due to its effect, monsoon is likely to remain active in most parts of eastern Rajasthan for the next three-four days and moderate to heavy rains are likely.

According to weathermen, there is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rains at some places in Kota, Bharatpur divisions and heavy rains at some places in Jaipur, Ajmer, and Udaipur divisions. Similarly, the period of heavy to very heavy rains at some places in Bharatpur, Jaipur, Kota and Ajmer divisions is likely to continue on September 12-13 as well.

From September 14-15, there is a possibility of decrease in heavy rains in the state.

During the 24 hours till Wednesday morning, light to heavy rains were recorded at many places in the state.

The highest rainfall of 114 mm was recorded in Kushalgarh of Banswara.