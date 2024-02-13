Heightened Security Measures In Delhi Amid Farmers' March Controversy

On Tuesday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) voiced support for the farmers participating in the 'Delhi Chalo' march, asserting that imprisoning the 'Annadata' (food providers) was unjust. This stance coincided with the AAP's rejection of the central government's suggestion to repurpose Delhi's Bawana Stadium into a prison.

The Centre, on Monday, communicated with the Delhi government, proposing the conversion of Bawana Stadium into a temporary detention facility for protestors apprehended during the farmers' march on February 13.

Responding to the government's request, the AAP acknowledged the legitimacy of the farmers' demands, emphasizing that peaceful protest is a constitutional right for all citizens.

The party condemned the decision to incarcerate the 'Annadata', highlighting the farmers' crucial role as the providers of sustenance for the nation.

Simultaneously, security measures in Delhi were heightened, with multiple layers of barricades, concrete barriers, iron spikes, and container walls erected at border points to prevent the 'Delhi Chalo' march by farmers from entering the capital on Tuesday.

These actions followed inconclusive discussions between farm leaders and the Centre. Police and paramilitary forces, equipped in anti-riot gear, were deployed in significant numbers at the Singhu, Tikri, and Ghazipur border points.

Moreover, temporary detention facilities were established at specific locations in anticipation of the march, as informed by an official to the news agency PTI.