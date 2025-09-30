Hema Malini to Represent NDA in Karur, Offer Support to Victims’ Families

A delegation of eight members of the ruling NDA is scheduled to Hema Malini Karur visit located in Tamil Nadu to assess the situation and examine the circumstances that led to the fatal stampede that occurred at a Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) rally. The group is led by Mathura MP Hema Malini.

This incident took place at a protest led by politician-actor Vijay on the evening of Saturday caused the deaths of at least 41 persons and more than 60 people injured.

The group, whose members were appointed by BJP chief JP Nadda, also includes Anurag Thakur, Tejasvi Surya, Braj Lal, Aprajita Sarangi, Rekha Sharma, Shiv Sena's Shrikant Shinde along with Putta Mahesh Kumar, a member of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

After assessing the conditions on the ground and having a meeting with families affected the group will be expected to provide an in-depth report.

On Monday, the Union Financial Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, along with Union Minister L Murugan and Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran met with the relatives of those who lost their lives. "I cannot put into words the magnitude of their sorrow. I am devastated... I am overwhelmed and unable to comfort the grieving," Sitharaman said, talking to reporters. Hema Malini meets families Medical College Hospital in Karur.

"What took place NDA panel Karur is a tragic and devastating event, a tragic tragedy that has no precedent, and should never repeat itself. The images I saw when I visited the hospital are fresh in my memory. I am still deeply sad," Stalin said in the video message that was posted via the X handle.

In connection to Karur stampede victims in connection with the stampede, the district secretary of TVK Mathiazhagan was arrested. He was detained near the border of Karur-Dindigul and was charged under sections 105 (culpable murder not involving murder) and 110 (attempt to commit culpable murder) and the 125 (endangering the life of others) as well as 223 (disobedience to a command) from the Bharatiya