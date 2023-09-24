Hemant moves High Court against Enforcement Directorate summons

Live
Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday filed a petition in the Jharkhand high court challenging issuance of summons to him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a case of alleged money laundering, his counsel said.
The Supreme Court on September 18 had refused to entertain Soren’s plea against the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) summons in a case of alleged money laundering.
A bench of Justice Aniruddha Bose and Justice Bela M Trivedi granted Soren the liberty to approach the Jharkhand high court for relief in the matter.
Soren filed the petition in the high court challenging the issuance of summons to him by the ED, Soren’s counsel Piyush Chitresh said.
