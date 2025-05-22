Herald Case: ED asserts prima facie case against Sonia, Rahul

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) informed a Delhi court on Wednesday that a 'prima facie' case of money laundering has been established against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, along with others, in connection with the National Herald case.

During the proceedings before Special Judge Vishal Gogne, the ED presented its opening submissions regarding the cognisance of the matter. The court directed the ED to provide a copy of its chargesheet to BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, whose private complaint in 2014 initiated the investigation.

The ED's chargesheet alleges that Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, each holding a 38 percent stake in Young Indian Limited (YIL), facilitated the acquisition of Associated Journals Limited (AJL) — the publisher of the National Herald newspaper — for Rs 50 lakh.