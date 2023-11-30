Heroic Rat-Hole Miners Defy Odds In Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue, Work 26 Hours Straigh

Following the conclusion of the Uttarkashi tunnel rescue operation on Tuesday evening, the team of rat-hole miners received commendation for their relentless 26-hour non-stop efforts in manually clearing debris towards the end of the mission.



These miners managed to excavate over 10 meters within a span of 48 hours, a feat that the drilling machine had failed to achieve. The rescue operation aimed to save 41 workers who had been trapped inside the tunnel for 17 days. Munna Qureshi, one of the rat-hole miners, expressed his perspective on the operation, stating that saving lives is the most significant deed one can perform in life.

Qureshi emphasized the sacrificial aspect, mentioning that if one person were to lose their life in the process of saving 40 others, it would be acceptable. He highlighted the interconnectedness, stating that there are many people relying on those 40 individuals, including their family members.

In an interview with India Today TV, Qureshi shared that despite being hailed as a hero, he would prefer not to tell his children about his role in the rescue mission. He aspired for his children to become doctors or engineers rather than following the challenging path of rat-hole mining.

Reflecting on the emotional intensity of the rescue, Qureshi revealed that he and his colleagues were moved to tears when they reunited. Despite being recognized as a hero, he humbly stated that he did what he had to do and that the success of the operation brought him unparalleled happiness. Qureshi confessed to shedding tears three times since the operation's success, underlining the profound impact the rescue had on him.