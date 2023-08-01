HESCOM staff booked for liquor party in forest

Belagavi: In an incident a group of HESCOM (Hubli Electricity Supply Company) staff and doctors organised a liquor party at Batawade falls near Jamboti in Khanapur taluk, despite a clear prohibition on public visits to forest. DC Nitesh Patil had issued an order on July 26 to restrict public access to the falls in the forest area due to safety and conservation concerns. To enforce the prohibition, a police check post was established near Jamboti. However, the HESCOM staff and doctors managed to deceive the police and ventured into the forest area using a government vehicle.

The group brazenly entered the Falls, in reserve forest area, and held liquor party. They also cooked food using a gas stove in front of the falls, by flouting norms.

Following the incident, forest officials acted promptly and registered a case under the Wildlife Act against four individuals, including a doctor, for illegally entering the restricted area. The gas stove and cooking utensils used during the party were seized.Further investigations revealed that Hescom officials were allegedly protected by some forest department officials during the illegal visit. The DC has instructed authorities to file complaints against the remaining four Hescom staff members involved in the incident.

This is not the first instance of such disregard for the prohibition. In a separate incident, four people were previously charged for having fun in the forest area near Batawade Falls, in violation of the ban. The DC Nitesh Patil has taken a strong stance on the matter and directed the Deputy Conservator of Forests to ensure that legal action is taken against the remaining HESCOM personnel who were reportedly present during the party.