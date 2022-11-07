High Court dismisses contempt of court petition against Bengal DGP

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Monday dismissed a contempt of court petition against West Bengal's Director General of Police Manoj Malviya, filed by the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, Suvendu Adhikari.

While Adhikari was on his way to Netai in Jhargram district of West Bengal on January 7 this year, he was stopped by the police from visiting there.

Following that, he filed a contempt of court petition at the Calcutta High Court against the state police DGP on grounds that there was an earlier order of the same court as the Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, he had the right to move freely anywhere within the state and the police had to ensure that.

Accordingly, a contempt of court rule was issued against the state DGP, Jhargram's district police superintendent and additional superintendent.

The state police DGP was also summoned at the court to present his explanations in the matter and he abided by that.

On Monday, the Calcutta High Court dismissed the petition.

Adhikari, reacting to the development, said he has decided to challenge the dismissal order before the Supreme Court.

"In am in the process of consultation with my legal team in the meanwhile and waiting to receive a copy of the order," Adhikari said.