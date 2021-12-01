High Court Judge Comes To The Support Of Student Paying The Price For Admission

Justice DK Singh of the Allahabad High Court's Lucknow Bench discovered as a savior for a poor SC student who was unable to deposit his fees at IIT-BHU after passing JEE-Advanced. For her admission to the elite university, the judge volunteered to pay Rs 15,000 as a blessing.



Justice DK Singh's panel granted orders to the Joint Seat Allocation Authority and IIT-BHU on Monday, instructing authorities to admit the student in mathematics and computing. If no seats were available, the bench ordered the IIT-BHU administration to create an extra seat for the SC student. The panel further ordered the students to report to BHU with all required documentation for admission within three days. The bench made the decision after hearing a petition filed by Sanskriti Ranjan, a student, in person. She had petitioned with the Joint Seat Allocation Authority and the Indian Institute of Technology (BHU) for more time to deposit the Rs 15,000 fees. The pupil belonged to the Scheduled Caste category, according to the plea.

The student, Sanskriti has a 95.6 percent high school performance and a 94 percent Class XII standard. She stated in her plea that she took the JEE to be considered for admission to IITs. She passed the exam with flying colours. She obtained 92.77 percent in the JEE mains exam and was ranked 2062 as a candidate from the SC category.

Given the unusual circumstances, the judge offered to hand over Rs 15,000 to the student after the court session and stated in his ruling that she would be admitted to the IIT (BHU) within the next three days.