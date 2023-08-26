High drama during 5T Secy’s Ganjam meet: Gopalpur MLA Pradeep’s car stopped, eggs hurled

Berhampur: Eggs and plastic bottles were hurled on the car of Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahi, a strong critic of 5T Secretary V K Pandian, and black flags were shown as his vehicle was stopped near Lanjipalli overbridge by alleged BJD workers on Friday.

Pradeep attempted to attend the grievance redressal meeting of the 5T Secretary at Balaji Bidyapitha at Kanishi under Gopalpur Assembly constituency. But the BJD workers stopped his car 4 km away from Kanishi and raised slogans like ‘Chor MLA, Go Back.’

“We would not allow Pradeep to enter Gopalpur Assembly constituency till he returns the money he swindled from the job aspirants of Tata company,” the agitators said. Heated arguments were witnessed between Pradeep and the agitators.

Pradeep argued that as per order of precedence, “I have some rights to visit my constituency. People expect the elected representatives to stand by them and take up development works. Obstructing my way and hurling eggs and water bottles on my car is an attack on democracy.”

Pradeep, who finally managed to reach his constituency, had also questioned deployment of 4,000 policemen at Kanishi. “Is there any justification for deploying 4,000 policemen at a place like Kanishi? Is the Chief Minister going there? For an officer, such huge deployment of force is ridiculous,” he said.

Panigrahi was expelled from the BJD in November 2020 for anti-people activities after he landed in trouble for his alleged links with dismissed Indian Forest Service (IFoS) officer, Abhay Kant Pathak. Abhay’s son Akash, also arrested by the Vigilance for allegedly abetting his father’s offence, was scheduled to marry the Gopalpur MLA’s daughter on December 15, 2020.

Pradeep was also arrested by the Crime Branch of Odisha Police for alleged forgery, fraud and criminal conspiracy during that year. He was charged with facilitating the duping of 68 youths in Ganjam district by his would-be son-in-law Akash Pathak, who allegedly collected huge amounts of money from these youths by posing as the managing director (MD) of Tata Motors and promising them jobs in the company.

On August 22, the court of Judicial Magistrate First Class here framed charges against Pradeep, his aide V Sarveswar Rao and Akash in connection with this fake job recruitment drive.

In April, the Vigilance department had filed 3,000-page charge sheet before a Special Vigilance court in Cuttack against the Gopalpur MLA and his spouse for possession of disproportionate assets worth Rs 9.18 crore.

The BJP had also decided to oppose Pandian’s three-day visit to Ganjam district. Besides tight security, police picked up Alok Satpathy, secretary, Ghumusar organisational district of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of BJP, from Beguniapada market even as the BJP activists staged ‘black towel’ protest near Konishi Chowk, opposing the 5T Secretary’s visit to Gopalpur Assembly constituency.

Pandian is scheduled to visit 12 Assembly constituencies of Ganjam under 12 blocks and nine urban areas. He visited Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) on Friday and urged womenfolk and youngsters to work for the development of Odisha. He also interacted with students and members of self-help groups (SHGs).

Pandian will address people and hear complaints at KSUB College Sports Ground in Bhanjanagar, Mini Stadium in Sorada, Aska Science College, Lunighati Playground in Polosara and RCM Science College Ground in Khallikote on August 26. Similar meetings are also scheduled at Mini Stadium in Pattapur near Sanakhemundi, Khemundi College Stadium of Digapahandi, Chikitigada Mini Stadium and Chhatrapur Stadium on August 27, official sources said.