  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

'High possibility' of Yunus-Modi meet during BIMSTEC

High possibility of Yunus-Modi meet during BIMSTEC
x
Highlights

Dhaka: There is a "high possibility" of a meeting between Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of...

Dhaka: There is a "high possibility" of a meeting between Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok, a senior official said here on Wednesday.

Modi will travel to Thailand on Thursday on a two-day visit, during which he will attend the 6th BIMSTEC Summit (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) and hold talks with his Thai counterpart Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick