High-Security Nuptials: Gangster Kala Jathedi Ties The Knot With 'Revolver Rani' Amidst Intense Police Vigil

The wedding of notorious gangster Sandeep, also known as Kala Jathedi, and history-sheeter Anuradha Choudhary, alias 'Revolver Rani,' took place in Dwarka, Delhi, amid tight security measures. The event, held at Santosh Garden in Dwarka Sector-3, saw the deployment of over 250 police personnel, with additional surveillance provided by drones.

Sandeep, who is facing a total of 76 cases, including murder charges, had been granted a six-hour parole by a Delhi court for his wedding. The venue, booked for Rs 51,000 by Sandeep's lawyer, was closely monitored to ensure the safety of all attendees and prevent any untoward incidents.

Anuradha Choudhary, also known as 'Madam Minz,' arrived at the wedding venue from Haryana's Sonipat in an SUV. The security arrangements involved a four-layered check for all attendees, including relatives, who had to provide identity proof. The police cross-referenced the names with the guest list before granting entry.

A similar list was created for vendors participating in the wedding, and even mobile phones were prohibited during the event. The extensive security detail consisted of teams from the special cells, crime branch, and Haryana's CIA (crime investigation agency). Sandeep, with a bounty of Rs 7 lakh on his head, had been arrested in 2021 and is currently incarcerated in Delhi's Tihar Jail. The elaborate security measures reflect the gravity of his criminal record and the potential risks associated with such a high-profile event.