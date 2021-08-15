Independence Day 2021: Highlights of PM Modi's address to the Nation from Red Fort

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation for the 8th time from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of 75th Independence Day. Giving his best wishes, PM Modi said that I congratulate those who take the country forward. The country is indebted to the great men.PM Modi welcomed the Olympic winners by clapping.

Highlights of PM Modi's address:

- Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag tricolor from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 75th Independence Day on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi started his address at 7.30 pm. Along with paying tribute to the brave soldiers of the country, he also took the names of President Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Dr. BR Ambedkar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi especially took the name of the great men of Assam, Maharashtra and other regions of the country and bowed to them. Along with this, the soldiers of the three armies were also saluted.

-PM Modi praised the doctors, medical workers, sanitation workers, vaccine manufacturers and Also thanked all the healthcare and frontline workers for their services.PM Modi welcomed the players of Tokyo Olympics, who made the country's younger generation proud.

- Country's Daughters will get the opportunity to study in Sainik Schools

Modi said that I got many requests that daughters also want to study in Sainik School. Two-and-a-half years ago, a decision was taken to admit daughters on an experimental basis in the Sainik Schools of Mizoram. Now daughters will also be able to get admission in all the Sainik Schools of the country. These schools will be opened to the daughters.

-National Hydrogen Mission announced

PM Modi announced the National Hydrogen Mission. This will be India's new progress in the field of energy. India will become self-reliant from this. This will open up opportunities for green jobs. India is being seen from a new perspective today.

-No language barrier in new education policy

In his address, PM Modi said that Language will not be a barrier in the new National Education Policy. Sports have been made its main part. Now the awareness of the game has increased. Earlier, parents used to say that If you don't study, nothing will be left in your life except playing, but today their attitude has also changed. Olympics is also a big turning point. Whether It's board results or Olympic grounds, daughters are performing very well.

-Hundreds of old laws were abolished

Hundreds of old laws of the country were abolished. Even during the Corona period, more than 15 thousand compliances were abolished. A law was in operation since 200 years ago, due to which the citizen of the country did not have the freedom to make a mapping. It was not right to carry the burden of such laws. Therefore, unnecessary laws were abolished.

-'Gati Shakti' will be launch soon

On the 75th anniversary of independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said,In the coming days, we will launch PM Gati Shakti Plan, a 100 lakh crore national infrastructure master plan which will make a foundation for holistic infrastructure and give an integrated pathway to our economy75 Vande Bharat trains will connect every corner of India in 75 weeks of Amrit Mahotsav of Independence"

-75 Vande Bharat trains in 75 weeks

-75 Vande Bharat trains will connect every nook and corner of India in 75 weeks of Amrit Mahotsav of Independence. Today, the speed at which new airports are being built in the country, the UDAN scheme connecting far-flung areas is also unprecedented.

-Corona's biggest vaccination campaign in India

What would have happened if India did not have a corona vaccine? How long did it take for India to get the polio vaccine?. But today we are proud that the largest corona vaccine program in the world has run in India.India did not have to depend on any other countries for the vaccine.More than 54 crore people have been vaccinated.Online system like Covin, system of digital certificate is attracting everyone.

-PM Modi's new mantra

In his address from the Red Fort, PM Modi, referring to the Amrit Mahotsav, said that, This glory will lead to tomorrow. It's time, right time, we have to change ourselves.'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas' are essential for achieving the goals, said PM Modi.

-The development of Jammu and Kashmir is progressing rapidly.

The real spirit of democracy is to give fair opportunity to the potential of all. whether its Jammu or Kashmir, the balance of development is now visible on the ground. De-limitation commission has been constituted in Jammu and Kashmir and preparations are also going on for future assembly elections. Ladakh has also progressed towards its limitless possibilities of development. On one hand, Ladakh is witnessing the creation of modern infrastructure, while on the other hand, Indus Central University is also going to make Ladakh a centre of higher education.

-The benefits of the government scheme are reaching from village to village

The benefits of the government scheme are reaching from village to village, full care is being taken that no one should be deprived of the benefits of the government scheme. In his address, PM Modi said that the government's goal is to provide nutritious food to the poor. Emphasis will have to be given to increase the economy of the villages.

-Farmers will be empowered by the decision of the government

The land of the farmers is getting smaller continuously. More than 80 per cent of the farmers have less than 2 hectares of land. Small farmers were not given attention earlier. Today, positive decisions are being taken continuously in favor of farmers. Small farmers will be empowered by this decision. Farmers will have to be given new facilities. The land of the village should become the basis of development, not dispute. We have to work in this direction.

-Pain of Partition

PM Modi said that the pain of Partition still pierces the chest. August 14 will be remembered as Partition Memorial Day.

- Honor the medalists by clapping

PM Modi honored the Olympic players present at the Red Fort by clapping.

-Emphasis on increasing medical facilities

There is a need to emphasize on increasing the medical facilities at the block level. He said that the government is working in this direction.