Highways to be blocked; farmers to sport black bands on ploughs

New Delhi: To mark the 100th day of the agitation on Saturday, the farmers are preparing to block the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway among others, while at the Ghazipur border the peasants will register protests by sporting black bands on their ploughs.

The farmers sitting on the hunger strike have also wore the black bands. Thousands of farmers started collecting at Delhi's borders on November 26 last year demanding roll back of three contentious farm laws passed by the Centre in September.

As the farmers protest entered the major milestone, to mark the day the protesters planned to block the KMP Expressway which connects all the agitation sites at Delhi borders, for five hours. The blockade will start from 11 a.m. and will continue till 4 p.m.

The toll plaza will also be made 'toll-free' during the protest.

The farmers, however, have said that the entire exercise will be a "peaceful protest". Farmers will reach the Expressway from Singhu borders and block the road and other toll plazas.

Similarly, farmers protesting at the Ghazipur border will march towards Dasna toll plaza and protesters at the Tikri border will block Bahadurgarh toll plaza.

Meanwhile, farmers at Shahjahanpur border will block the KMP Expressway which touches Gurugram-Manesar.

Farmer said that the nearest toll plaza from the protest site will be blocked.

The farmers sitting on the border, while tying the black band, said thrir hunger strike is a protest against the government. The fight will continue till the government agrees to the protesters terms.

Farmers will travel from Ghazipur border towards Dasna toll, while the protersters will be present at Duhai, Kasna, Noida and other tolls and all these places will encounter major traffic snarls.

According to the farmers, "These toll plazas will be closed in a peaceful manner, passers-by will not be disturbed, we will keep water for the passers-by, the agitators will also narrate their problems about the agriculture to the passers-by."

The farmers will also ensure that emergency vehicles are not stopped, whether it be ambulances, fire brigade trucks, or even if there are foreign tourists. Apart from this, military vehicles will also not be stopped.