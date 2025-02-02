Himachal BJP to boycott MLA priority meeting on Feb 3, 4: Jairam Thakur

Leader of Opposition in Himachal Pradesh, Jairam Thakur, said on Sunday that the BJP would boycott the MLA priority meeting on February 3 and 4 here.

In the past two years, no work mentioned by BJP MLAs has been given priority by the Congress government.

"On the contrary, our MLAs are being harassed in various ways by the government. In the priority meeting, the BJP MLAs talk about their work but the government does not give them any priority at all. Instead of elected MLAs, Congress leaders are being given importance," former Chief Minister Thakur said in a statement.

"When the Sukhu government is not listening to the priorities mentioned by the BJP MLAs in the MLA priority meeting, then what is the justification of such meetings. That is why the BJP Legislature Party is boycotting the upcoming MLA priority meeting," he said.

Thakur said the elected representatives of the Bharatiya Janata Party are being ignored even in the inauguration programmes of the works started by the previous government, which are currently being completed.

"They are not even being invited to the inauguration programmes, their names are not being written even on the inauguration plaque. Instead of the elected representatives, Congress leaders are being given importance. The government is insulting the elected BJP MLAs at every level," he said.

Thakur said since the Congress lost the Rajya Sabha elections, the government has been misusing the police.

"BJP MLAs and leaders are being harassed by misusing power. This government is targeting not only the MLAs but also their families, relatives and businesses. The Sukhu government has crossed all limits of misuse of power. BJP MLAs and leaders are being harassed by implicating them in fake cases. Our MLAs are being harassed by the police by making them sit in police stations for hours in the name of investigation," he added.