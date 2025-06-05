Live
Himachal CM inaugurates Integrated command, control centre in Dharamshala
Dharamshala: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday inaugurated an Integrated command, Control and Crime response centre in Dharamshala.
The state-of-the-art ‘Chakshu Chakra’ centre, developed under the Smart City Mission, is located at the Superintendent of Police Office, Dharamshala, according to a statement issued here. Briefing the CM during the virtual inauguration, Kangra Superintendent of Police Shalini Agnihotri highlighted the key features of the project and said that a total of 229 CCTV cameras had been strategically installed at 89 vital locations across the city. Of these, seven locations are equipped with specialised cameras under the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) to enhance traffic control and ensure public safety.
Developed at a cost of Rs 2.72 crore, the centre will serve as a centralised hub for urban surveillance, coordination, and rapid response. It is expected to significantly bolster urban governance, facilitate real-time monitoring, and improve the efficiency of public service delivery. In the future, all surveillance systems across Kangra district will be integrated with this central server, enabling seamless and comprehensive monitoring, officials said.
The initiative reflects the state government’s commitment to leveraging technology for smarter, safer, and more responsive urban management. Chakshu Chakra is poised to be a transformative step toward making Dharamshala a more secure, organised, and modern urban center, they added.