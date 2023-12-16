Live
- PKL: V Ajith Kumar's 16-point performance helps Jaipur Pink Panthers register heart-stopping victory
- Mulugu: Tragic Road Accident Claims Lives of Sabarimala Ayyappa Devotees Returning from Kerala
- Namdhari FC pile up more misery for TRAU FC in battle of tailenders
- International Gita Mahotsav begins in Kurukshetra with Gita Aarti
- Punjab CM slams Centre for not providing trains for pilgrimage scheme
- Kothari clinches maiden senior national snooker title
- Adhir writes to Birla to re-look into suspension of 13 MPs
- NASA shares ‘saucy story of two rogue tomatoes’ lost in space for 8 months
- Air India unveils stylish new uniforms designed by Manish Malhotra
- Tanisha Crasto-Dhruv Kapila clinch Mixed Doubles title at Odisha Masters 2023
Just In
Himachal CM lays stone of Sirmauri Haat
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Saturday laid the foundation stone of Sirmauri Haat at Puruwala in the Paonta Sahib assembly constituency of Sirmaur district.
Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Saturday laid the foundation stone of Sirmauri Haat at Puruwala in the Paonta Sahib assembly constituency of Sirmaur district.
The three-storey Haat will have all basic facilities to be constructed in 450 sq m for which Rs 1 crore has been sanctioned.
The Chief Minister said the Haat would be constructed on the lines of She Haat set up in Sarahan in Sirmaur district. It will go a long way in strengthening the economy of the area, besides providing a better platform to the locals to showcase and sell handicrafts and food cuisines.
He said members of the local gram panchayat and self-help groups of the surrounding areas would also get employment opportunities from this endeavour.
Traditional dishes of Sirmaur would also available in the Haat, which will provide the tourists an opportunity to better understand the rich lifestyle and traditions of the region.
He said the government is making efforts to strengthen the rural economy.
While interacting with the media persons, the Chief Minister said during his visit to Dubai he had invited sought investments in power, tourism and green energy sectors and also assured the investors of providing all possible assistance.
He said the government is making efforts to encourage environment-friendly investment to ensure sustainable industrial development.
Investors from Dubai will visit Himachal in January next year, he added.