Himachal CM lays stone of Sirmauri Haat

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Saturday laid the foundation stone of Sirmauri Haat at Puruwala in the Paonta Sahib assembly constituency of Sirmaur district.

The three-storey Haat will have all basic facilities to be constructed in 450 sq m for which Rs 1 crore has been sanctioned.

The Chief Minister said the Haat would be constructed on the lines of She Haat set up in Sarahan in Sirmaur district. It will go a long way in strengthening the economy of the area, besides providing a better platform to the locals to showcase and sell handicrafts and food cuisines.

He said members of the local gram panchayat and self-help groups of the surrounding areas would also get employment opportunities from this endeavour.

Traditional dishes of Sirmaur would also available in the Haat, which will provide the tourists an opportunity to better understand the rich lifestyle and traditions of the region.

He said the government is making efforts to strengthen the rural economy.

While interacting with the media persons, the Chief Minister said during his visit to Dubai he had invited sought investments in power, tourism and green energy sectors and also assured the investors of providing all possible assistance.

He said the government is making efforts to encourage environment-friendly investment to ensure sustainable industrial development.

Investors from Dubai will visit Himachal in January next year, he added.