Live
- What are the Best Tips for Jawline Fillers?
- CMFRI showcases wonders of marine life on 77th Foundation Day
- Trailer for 'LSD' series is out; MX Player to stream it from 2nd February!!!
- Punjab Hockey Academy crowned champions of the K.D Singh Babu Sub-Junior Hockey Tournament
- Punjab Police avert target killings, one held
- ISL 2023-24: Punjab FC hope to resume season with win against Bengaluru FC at home
- BMC focusses big on Mumbai infra projects, to dip into reserves for expenses
- Dr. Guduri declared as the MP candidate
- US stocks open mixed following stronger-than-expected jobs report
- More snow in store for Himachal this weekend: Met Office
Just In
Himachal factory fire: 24 workers sustain burn injuries
At least 24 workers of a factory sustained burn injuries after a massive fire broke out on Friday at a cosmetic product manufacturing unit in Himachal Pradesh's industrial hub Baddi in the state's Solan district.
Chandigarh: At least 24 workers of a factory sustained burn injuries after a massive fire broke out on Friday at a cosmetic product manufacturing unit in Himachal Pradesh's industrial hub Baddi in the state's Solan district.
The fire incident happened at the 'Aroma Cosmetic' factory in Jharmajri village.
Four of the injured individuals have been referred to the PGI in Chandigarh.
Three women employees, who jumped from the second floor to escape the fire, were injured.
Thirty-two people have been rescued. Some people are feared to be still trapped in the factory.
The officials said that no loss of life has been reported so far.
The accident spot is some 32 km from Chandigarh.
Deputy Commissioner Manmohan Sharma said a team of 40 personnel of the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) have been deployed to rescue the trapped workers.
"An investigation will be conducted to ascertain the cause of fire," he said.
Around 50 fire tenders from Punjab and Himachal have been deployed to extinguish the fire.
Due to inflammable chemicals, the fire spread rapidly at around 2 p.m.