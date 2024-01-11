Live
Himachal Governor urges PM for settlements in border areas
New Delhi: Himachal Pradesh Governor, Shiv Pratap Shukla, on Thursday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi here and held a detailed discussion on permanently settling local people in border areas of the state.
Shiv Pratap Shukla also discussed further strengthening of the rural infrastructure in the state under the Vibrant Village Programme.
The Governor discussed the need for creating more facilities for the Army personnel at strategically important locations so that local people could also avail the benefits of these facilities.
He also briefed the Prime Minister about the promotion of natural farming and the campaign being run against drug addiction in the state.
The Governor detailed the Prime Minister about his tours to villages of tribal districts under the Vibrant Village Programme.
He said various schemes were being implemented under the Vibrant Village Programme in the districts but there was a need to further strengthen the infrastructure in these areas so that migration of local people could be stopped.
The Governor had also paid a courtesy call on Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday evening.