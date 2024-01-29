  • Menu
Himachal mulls to bring law to curb corruption: Sukhu

Himachal mulls to bring law to curb corruption: Sukhu
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Monday said the government is mulling to bring a law to curb corruption to bring transparency in the system.

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Monday said the government is mulling to bring a law to curb corruption to bring transparency in the system.

“We are committed to provide transparent and accountable governance and to completely axe corruption,” he said while presiding over the second session of the MLAs’ priority meeting here for the annual estimated budget plans for 2024-25.

He said to effectively resolve public grievances and provide efficient administration the government has started the ‘Sarkar Gaon ke Dwar’ programme that has been acknowledged by people.

To curb drug menace and mining mafia, he said the government is taking stringent measures.

“We are also taking up measures to solve the problem of stray animals and provide shelter to them,” Sukhu said.

