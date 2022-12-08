Himachal polls: BJP leading in 7 seats, Congress on 3

BJP is leading on seven seats in Himachal Pradesh and Congress on three, according to early trends on the Election Commission website.

Counting of votes for the 68-member assembly began at 8 am in the state where the ruling BJP is hoping to retain power. Votes are being counted across 59 locations in the state.

In the first 30 minutes, postal ballot papers were counted and then counting of votes for electronic voting machines (EVMs) commenced at 8.30 am. However, according to TV channel reports, the Congress is leading in 37 seats and BJP in 31.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Himachal Pradesh Congress president Pratibha Singh have maintained that their parties would get full majority with over 40 out of the 68 seats. Congress general Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is also at her home in Chhabra keeping an eye on the latest trends.

About 76.44 per cent of voters had exercised their franchise in the assembly polls held on November 12. A total of 412 candidates including 24 women and 99 independents are in fray.