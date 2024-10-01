Hindi Week celebrated at IIMC

Dhenkanal: Plantation and cleanliness drive, mini marathon, painting and awareness programmes were held during Swachhata Hi Seva campaign and Hindi Pakhwada celebration from September 17 to 27 at Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC).

Addressing the students, Dhenkanal CollectorSomesh Kumar Upadhyay said Hindi is widelywritten and spoken in India.

He said there has been a decline in the high standards of editorials in Hindi newspapers and the trend has to be reversed.

Upadhyay said people learn English to know more about commerce and financial sectors.

The IIMC Regional Director, Prof Anand Pradhan, said both Hindi and English languages emerged widely from West Bengal and Hindi newspapers had also started publication from West Bengal.

Prizes were distributed to winning participants in radio jingle, Hindi poem recitation, essay and debate competitions, plays, mini marathon all based on Swachhata HiSeva and Hindi Pakhwada themes.

Journalism students from Hindi-speaking States recited poems at Kavi Sammelan.

Safai Mitras were felicitated for their regular cleanliness drives during the Swachhata Hi Seva valedictory session.