History-Sheeter Brutally Murdered In Broad Daylight On Tamil Nadu Highway

In a shocking incident of public violence, a 35-year-old man with multiple criminal cases was brutally murdered in broad daylight on the Salem-Nasiyanur highway in Tamil Nadu. The horrific attack, which occurred in full view of bystanders, was captured on camera.

The victim, identified as Chanakya (also known as John), a resident of Periyapalayam in Tiruppur, was traveling with his wife Saranya when the attack took place. John, who had a criminal record with cases registered across several Salem police stations, worked in the vehicle sales and loan business.

The incident unfolded on Wednesday after John had appeared at the Annadhanapatti police station. While returning home, his car was followed and then deliberately rammed from behind near Nasiyanur, forcing him to stop. Four assailants emerged from the other vehicle, pushed his wife aside, and launched a vicious attack with machetes despite her desperate pleas for mercy.

John died on the spot from his injuries before the attackers fled the scene. Sithodu police quickly responded, transferring the body to Perundurai Government Hospital for post-mortem examination.

In the aftermath, police tracked down three suspects—Sarish, Saravanan, and Bhoopalan—who were shot during their capture. A fourth suspect, Karthik, was arrested later. Authorities continue to investigate the motive behind this brutal killing.