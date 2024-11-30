Hitches delay govt formation in Maha

Mumbai: A key Mahayuti meeting scheduled on Friday was put off and likely to take place on Sunday now as outgoing Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde headed to his native village, delaying government formation a week after poll results. The ruling alliance's meeting was expected to be convened in Mumbai on Sunday, said sources in the Shiv Sena, which is headed by Shinde.

Leaders of the BJP, the largest Mahayuti constituent, said they were awaiting arrival of central observers for the legislature party meeting. The swearing-in of the new government is expected to take place next week, the sources said.

Shinde, speaking to reporters in New Delhi on Thursday night, had said talks with Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah on government formation were positive and the next round of discussions will be held in Mumbai on Friday. However, BJP sources maintained no gathering of Mahayuti leaders was scheduled for Friday.

Shinde returned to Mumbai on Friday morning and according to Shiv Sena sources, he left for his native village Dare in Satara district in western Maharashtra in the evening. Shinde met a stream of visitors at the Chief Minister's official residence 'Varsha' in South Mumbai.