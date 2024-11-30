  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Hitches delay govt formation in Maha

Hitches delay govt formation in Maha
x
Highlights

  • Shinde Sena sulks?
  • Shinde heads to his village; Mahayuti meeting put off

Mumbai: A key Mahayuti meeting scheduled on Friday was put off and likely to take place on Sunday now as outgoing Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde headed to his native village, delaying government formation a week after poll results. The ruling alliance's meeting was expected to be convened in Mumbai on Sunday, said sources in the Shiv Sena, which is headed by Shinde.

Leaders of the BJP, the largest Mahayuti constituent, said they were awaiting arrival of central observers for the legislature party meeting. The swearing-in of the new government is expected to take place next week, the sources said.

Shinde, speaking to reporters in New Delhi on Thursday night, had said talks with Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah on government formation were positive and the next round of discussions will be held in Mumbai on Friday. However, BJP sources maintained no gathering of Mahayuti leaders was scheduled for Friday.

Shinde returned to Mumbai on Friday morning and according to Shiv Sena sources, he left for his native village Dare in Satara district in western Maharashtra in the evening. Shinde met a stream of visitors at the Chief Minister's official residence 'Varsha' in South Mumbai.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick