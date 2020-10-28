Hizbul chief among 18 more declared terrorists under UAPA

New Delhi : Government has declared 18 more individuals as terrorists under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 including Hizbul Mujhadeen chief Syed Salahuddin involved in the Mumbai terror attack as well as the IC 814 hijacking.

The MHA in a statement said that under the strong and iron-willed leadership of the Prime Minister, the central government had amended the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 in August 2019, to include the provision of designating an individual as a terrorist.

"Prior to this amendment, only organisations could be designated as terrorist organizations," the statement said

The Minister said Home Minister Amit Shah has unequivocally reaffirmed the nation's resolve to fight terrorism. "By invoking the said amended provision, the Central Government designated four individuals in September, 2019 and nine individuals in July, 2020 as terrorists."

The government said that it is committed for strengthening national security and its policy of zero tolerance to terrorism.

Those who have been named include Syed Mohammad Yusuf Shah alias Syed Salahudeen,Pakistan based, Supreme Commander of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen and Chairman, United Jihad Council (UJC) Involved in fund raising and routing finances to India for furtherance of terrorist activities by HM cadres.

Sajid Mir and Yusuf Muzammil, both Pakistan based Commander of LeT operations in Jammu & Kashmir and accused in the 26/11 Mumbai Terror attack. Abdur Rehman Makki, Brother-in-law of Hafiz Saeed, chief LeT and Head of LeT political affairs and served as Head of LeT's foreign relations department.

Shahid Mehmood, Pakistan-based Deputy Chief of proscribed organization Falah-i-lnsaniyat Foundation (FIF), a frontal organisation of terror organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).