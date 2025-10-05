HM Amit Shah inaugurates country's 1st co-op compressed biogas plant in Maharashtra's Kopargaon

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Sunday, inaugurated the country's first cooperative compressed biogas plant in Maharashtra's Kopargaon and highlighted Narendra Modi government's "farmer-centric" initiatives.

The plant marks a significant milestone in India's efforts to promote green energy and strengthen the cooperative sector.

Calling it a "proud moment for the nation", the Union Minister said that Prime Minister Modi's vision has transformed the cooperative movement into a driving force for rural economic empowerment.

"By establishing the cooperative sector, PM Modi initiated a new lifeline for the country’s rural economy. The cooperative sector is emerging as a strong pillar of India’s development," he added.

The Union Home Minister said that under PM Modi's leadership, 15 cooperative sugar factories across the country, with support from the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC), will soon be selected to develop similar biogas initiatives to promote sustainable rural industries.

Highlighting the Narendra Modi government's commitment to farmers, Union Minister Shah referred to the launch of the 'Dalhan Atmanirbharta Project' on October 1 -- an ambitious Rs 11,340-crore mission aimed at achieving self-reliance in pulses.

"The Narendra Modi government is dedicated towards the country’s farmers. Under this project, farmers cultivating pigeon pea, black gram pea, red lentils will be able to sell their produce at Minimum Support Price (MSP) through NAFED and NCCF. The government will procure 100 per cent of these pulses," the Union Minister said.

He also announced that 1,000 processing units will be set up and 38 lakh high-quality seed kits will be distributed to farmers.

The Union government has recently increased the MSP of masoor by Rs 300 per quintal, mustard by Rs 250, and chana by Rs 225.

Reiterating PM Modi's call for sustainability, Union Minister Shah urged citizens to join the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, planting two trees -- one in the name of mother Earth and one in their mother's name -- to combat climate change.

"Prime Minister Modi has taken India's economy from 11th to fourth position globally. To become number one, there is no alternative to 'Swadeshi'," he said.