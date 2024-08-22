Hockey team gets grand welcome

Bhubaneswar: A midbeat's of drums, tribal dance and cheers, a grand welcome was given to the Indian Men’s Hockey team, which won the Bronze medal in the Paris Olympics, on their arrival at Biju Patnaik International Airport here.



Odisha Sports Minister Suryabanshi Suraj welcomed the team members at the airport and accompanied them to Kalinga Stadium in a mega road show.Hockey lovers and locals stood on both sides of the road to cheer the players. Different cultural programmes were organised on the roadside on their route from the airport to the Kalinga Stadium.

“I want to thank the Government of Odisha for the rousing welcome given to the Indian hockey team in Bhubaneswar. Every player in the team is very happy. It is a matter of pride that Odisha is the only State, which is sponsoring the Indian hockey teams,” said Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey.India is the only country from Asia, which has qualified and bagged a medal in hockey in the Paris Olympics, which is a matter of pride for all, he said.

The men’s hockey team defeated Spain by 2-1 and won the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics. With this bronze medal, the Indian Men’s Hockey Team claimed back-to-back medals for the first time since the 1972 Olympics in Munich and attained their 13th overall Olympic medal.